Despite their 15-year age difference, the romance between father of three Scott Disick and teen model Sofia Richie is heating up. The pair were spotted in Miami over the weekend, kissing, canoodling and having a grand old party time together. From romantic dinners to kiss-filled outings on yachts and romantic strolls, the twosome seemed to be showing some major PDA everywhere they went.
Of course, this unlikely union between Kourtney Kardashian's 34-year-old ex and Lionel Richie's 19-year-old model daughter has many wanting to know more about the pair.
So here's everything we know about their romance from the get go...
When the Romance Began: They first sparked romance rumors during the Cannes Film Festival in May and have been hanging out more and more recently.
Sofia's Tried to Deny Things in the Past: In May, the model tried to silence the rumors by explaining she's just "homies" with the Lord in an unfiltered Twitter post.
"Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #Relax," she wrote to her followers, and a month later, she added again, "The last time I'm gonna say it. Scott and I are just friends. I'm single and focused on friends, family and work. #againrelax."
Sofia's Been Into Him for Ages: "Sofia has been interested in him for a long time," an insider explained. "She feels like she knows a different side of him and that they are good for each other. She is falling hard and thinks this is the real thing."
Sofia Was Caught FaceTiming Scott in June: The two kept things going when they were spotted video chatting with each other three months ago. Right around that time, the pair was also photographed arm-in-arm and Nobu Malibu.
They May Not Be Exclusive: Several sources also told us that they're not exclusive.
"They just get along great and share very similar friends," a second insider dished. "Sofia's been all over the place lately and seems like she is not serious about most things especially getting serious with a dude. It's light and fun between them at the moment."
They're Instagram Official: Over the weekend, Scott shared an image with Sofia on his Instagram story—the first photo he's ever shared with her, seemingly confirming speculation that the duo are more than just friends.
In the photo, Scott (wearing a Gucci shirt) is standing close to Sofia (wearing a red bikini top) and appears to be whispering in her ear.
They Went to Miami Together: The duo was spending the day on the beach in Miami after partying into the wee hours of the morning with Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott on Friday night.
A source tells E! News of the pair's day in Miami, "They were with a big group on The SS Groot, Dave Grutman's boat. He had the captain take the group out, while he stayed home and enjoyed his new baby girl. The boat docked at Seaspice so the group could have dinner."
Congrats Are in Order: A source tells E! News that while out to dinner at Seaspice, they ordered champagne and Barceló rum cocktails for the table and that Scott "held and kissed his new love through out the evening." Following the family style dinner of meli melo, truffle pizza, king crab Legs, and octopus, the couple were surprised with a congratulatory cake with the inscription "Congratulations Scott & Sophia."
Another source tells E! News, "Someone at the table ordered it but staff was not explained what it was for." That is likely why Sofia's name was misspelled.
They're All About Each Other: A source told E! News, "They are inseparable right now and not leaving each other's side."
The insider added, "Scott is totally romancing her and she is under his spell. He took her away to Santa Barbara [last] weekend and is spoiling her with shopping trips and sweet gestures."
Our source said Scott "takes care of her," which is exactly what "she loves."
They're Not Hiding From Prying Eyes: While out and about in Miami, the two were spotted holding hands on the beach, during strolls and on a yacht. They kissed and showed affection publicly. Amid all the hubbub, they are certainly not trying to hide their affections.
