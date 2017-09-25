They're Instagram Official: Over the weekend, Scott shared an image with Sofia on his Instagram story—the first photo he's ever shared with her, seemingly confirming speculation that the duo are more than just friends.

In the photo, Scott (wearing a Gucci shirt) is standing close to Sofia (wearing a red bikini top) and appears to be whispering in her ear.

They Went to Miami Together: The duo was spending the day on the beach in Miami after partying into the wee hours of the morning with Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott on Friday night.

A source tells E! News of the pair's day in Miami, "They were with a big group on The SS Groot, Dave Grutman's boat. He had the captain take the group out, while he stayed home and enjoyed his new baby girl. The boat docked at Seaspice so the group could have dinner."

Congrats Are in Order: A source tells E! News that while out to dinner at Seaspice, they ordered champagne and Barceló rum cocktails for the table and that Scott "held and kissed his new love through out the evening." Following the family style dinner of meli melo, truffle pizza, king crab Legs, and octopus, the couple were surprised with a congratulatory cake with the inscription "Congratulations Scott & Sophia."

Another source tells E! News, "Someone at the table ordered it but staff was not explained what it was for." That is likely why Sofia's name was misspelled.