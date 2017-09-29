Umm this could get weird!
Dating can be complicated, but so far the hardest decision Darnell Nicole may have to make is if she's willing to date a man with the same name as her. On this week's episode of WAGS Miami, Hencha Voigt's good friend Sincerely Ward tries to hook Darnell up with, well, Darnell.
"I really am trying to stay away from, like, the athlete," Darnell revealed about what she's looking for next. "I think she needs a man. Somebody that's not immature...These men are so immature," Hencha explained to Sincerely.
E!
Sincerely already had the perfect man in mind...sort of. "What about a retired athlete?" Sincerely asked. "His name is Darnell." Yup. That could make things a little confusing.
"I swear to God. Could I make that up?" Sincerely responds to a confused Darnell. "It's spelled the same way and everything." After her last relationship, Darnell is pretty much open to anything at this point.
"I don't know if that's weird or hot as f--k," Darnell shared. "I might be a little down to find out."
