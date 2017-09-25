Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cardi B just made history and took down Taylor Swift in the process.
In addition to dethroning the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer for the top slot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the 24-year-old became the first female rapper to hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts without the assistance of any other artists in almost two decades with her debut hit "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)." Hopefully, Tay can pick up her crown and shake it off.
According to Billboard, the last time such a feat happened in the rap world was a shocking 19 years ago, back in 1998, when a post-Fugees Lauryn Hill debuted "Doo Wop (That Thing)" and had the top spot for two weeks in November 1998.
After the news hit, Cardi B (whose birth name is Belcalis Almanzar) took to Instagram to thank her legion of fans with a video full of gratitude. Posting a video from the airport, she said, "THANK YOU THANK THANK YOU, I haven’t even showered son with all the running around. I loveee you all each and everybody contributed for this. Ya made it happen for me !!!!! The number 1 WAY!!"
Here are some other fun facts: Cardi B is only the fifth female rapper ever to lead the Hot 100 at all. That small but impressive list includes Hill, Lil' Kim (along with Christina Aguilera, Mya and Pink) went straight to the top with "Lady Marmalade" for five weeks in 2001. Shawnna was featured on Ludacris' "Stand Up" on the Dec. 6, 2003, chart. Iggy Azalea has had the most lasting power, remaining at the top of the Hot 100 for seven weeks in 2014 with her hit "Fancy," which featured Charli XCX.
Oh but that's not all she wrote: Cardi B is also the first female soloist to top the Hot 100 with a debut track unaccompanied by another artist since Meghan Trainor's "All About That Bass" in 2014.
Cardi B's hit has also spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart.
Look what you made Cardi do, Tay!