Cardi B just made history and took down Taylor Swift in the process.

In addition to dethroning the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer for the top slot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the 24-year-old became the first female rapper to hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts without the assistance of any other artists in almost two decades with her debut hit "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)." Hopefully, Tay can pick up her crown and shake it off.

According to Billboard, the last time such a feat happened in the rap world was a shocking 19 years ago, back in 1998, when a post-Fugees Lauryn Hill debuted "Doo Wop (That Thing)" and had the top spot for two weeks in November 1998.