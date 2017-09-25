Kendall and Kylie Jenner DropThree: Every Piece, Ranked

Kylie Jenner might have a baby on the way, but we're most excited about the arrival of Kendall+Kylie: DropThree.

Prepare your wallets, Jenner fans. These pieces are going fast.

An exclusive selection from the third installment of Kendall and Kylie Jenner's popular fashion line can be found through Saks Fifth Avenue. The Saks selection is designed to be super exclusive, with each one-of-a kind piece sold along with a unique number—so you know you're wearing something Kardashian-approved.

DropThree features everything from faux-fur jackets in our fave, red-hot color of the season, layered mesh bodysuits and oversized hoodies for a the ultimate Vetements-inspired look to earn you a court-side spot at the next Lakers game. While the camo-print tee is for someone clearly looking to channel their inner Kylie, the silk-slip dress looks like something we'd imagine is in Kendall's suitcase as she travels across the fashion capitals this month.