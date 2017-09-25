"Times a changin' y'all!" Eubanks wrote. "Baby Girl Wimberly will be touching down this fall! Excited (and nervous) for this next chapter in life!"

The couple, who married in 2014, announced the pregnancy back in April. In a post on Instagram, Eubanks also revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.

"Thank you to my wonderful and talented friend @kburkeyburke for taking these maternity photos," Eubanks captioned the post. "Dress is @fillyboomaternity. (Don't ask how much longer and no it's not twins.)"

The Southern Charm star shared two gorgeous maternity photos, taken by her friend Kristin Burke , on Instagram Sunday. One photo shows Eubanks holding her baby bump with one hand and holding her husband Jason Wimberly 's hand in the other while the couple walks down the beach. The second stunning pic is a solo photo of Eubanks on the beach, wearing the same beautiful strapless dress with buttons down the front in both pictures.

Cameran Eubanks is showing off her baby bump!

A post shared by Cameran Eubanks (@camwimberly1) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕