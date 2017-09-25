In April 2015, Menzel and Lohr made their red carpet debut as a couple at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C. Four months later, The Los Angeles Times revealed that they had purchased a house together in Encino, Calif., for $2.675 million.

This is the second marriage for Menzel, who has a son with ex-husband Taye Diggs. The exes met as co-stars in the original Broadway production of Rent in 1995 and went on to star in the 2005 film (alongside Lohr). Menzel and Diggs got married in 2003 and separated a decade later.

"I'd be lying if I said there weren't times when I thought, 'Oh, man, people are going to trip out [if we broke up].' Maybe they thought it was cute that we met in Rent," Diggs told Redbook in 2014. "There weren't a lot of couples like us in the theater community—and I know there aren't a lot of performers as talented as she is—and then you have the whole mixed [race] thing. It was easy for people to root for us." That same year, Menzel discussed the downsides of dating after divorce with Valentine in the Morning, saying, "It all sucks." And with a young son to consider, she said, "I don't want to keep introducing him to people and having him form bonds and then take them away, you know? It's bad enough his mom and dad are getting divorced."