"With the Will & Grace After Party, we set out create a true fan experience celebrating the return of one of the most iconic shows on television," said Rob Hayes, executive vice president, NBC Entertainment Digital. "Rather than just focusing on individual episodes, we're going to dive into the series as a whole, discussing it's place in pop-culture, and what it means to fans. I can't think of a more appropriate promotional partner than E! News and Kristin Dos Santos as our host. She's not only a TV expert, but a bonafide Will & Grace fan."

"I'm truly honored to be a part of this very cool experience for fellow fans of Will & Grace," Kristin added. "It's going to be so much fun celebrating this iconic show that has meant so much to so many people."

Are you ready to keep the party going with the Will & Grace After Party? Sound off in the comments below!

Will & Grace returns with brand-new episodes on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC. The Will & Grace After Party debuts digitally on Friday, Sept. 29 at 6 a.m. PT across the NBC app, the Will & Grace social accounts, YouTube channel and E! News platforms.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)