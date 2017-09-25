Jesse Williams is making headlines for his comments on MSNBC in which he referred to the NFL's pregame playing of the national anthem as a marketing "scam."

Back in September 2016, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the playing of the national anthem as a form of protest against the oppression of people of color. The protest sparked a debate in terms of whether Kaepernick's action was disrespectful or a form of freedom of speech. Kaepernick was not signed with an NFL team the following season. Here's a good timeline of these events.

Many athletes both in the NFL and outside of the league have continued to kneel or sit during the pregame playing of the national anthem as a form of protest. In fact, star athletes like Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers locked arms or knelt with teammates before this past weekend's game in response to President Donald Trump's recent tweets and remarks in which he said, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag say 'Get that son of a b-tch off the field right now'? He's fired.'"