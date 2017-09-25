Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus' Divorce Case Dismissed

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus are still going strong.
So strong in fact, that the couple's divorce case has been officially dismissed. E! News has confirmed that a FCCR Family Center Case Resolution hearing was held on May 23, 2017. According to the minute order "the parties have been properly noticed of the proceedings and having failed to appear the court orders this case dismissed for delay and prosecution."
The couple will have to refile if they want to move forward.
The couple first filed for divorce in 2010, saying in a joint statement, "As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family. We are trying to work through some personal matters. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers."
Then in 2011 the couple got back together and E! News confirmed that Billy Ray formally filed a request on March 11 to withdraw his divorce petition. However, the couple split and filed for divorce again in 2013.
But the couple has since reunited and often posts about each other on social media. The pair recently attended the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards with Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus and Tish shared a photo with her husband.
Miley recently spoke about what she's learned from her parents' relationship in September's Cosmopolitan. "One thing I've learned about marriage from my parents: Nothing and no one stays the same," Cyrus said. "Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love's journey!"
E! News has reached out to reps for the couple for comment.