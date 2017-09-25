Little Mix Singer Perrie Edwards Released From the Hospital

Perrie Edwards is on the mend.
The Little Mix singer was hospitalized over the weekend in Las Vegas and was unable to perform with her bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall on Saturday at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. "Perrie was taken ill overnight and had to go to hospital with gastric problem. She saw a doctor and was sadly unable to perform," a rep for the band told the Daily Mail.
On Monday, Edwards took to Instagram to let her followers know she's out of the hospital.
"Hello beautiful babas… I'm out of hospital… in my own bed, and on the mend. Thanks to mother goose, nurse sam, and doctor hatchi I should be fine in no time," Edwards' message read. "Sorry to have to let you all down, I obv would never want to miss anything but sometimes you have to listen to those who know best and I wasn't fit to perform."
Edwards continued, "Thank you to the lovely doctors and nurses at sunrise hospital in Vegas for looking after me! My babas I love you all to the moon and back."
We hope you feel better soon Perrie!