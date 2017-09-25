Little Mix Singer Perrie Edwards Released From the Hospital

Perrie Edwards is on the mend.

The Little Mix singer was hospitalized over the weekend in Las Vegas and was unable to perform with her bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall on Saturday at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. "Perrie was taken ill overnight and had to go to hospital with gastric problem. She saw a doctor and was sadly unable to perform," a rep for the band told the Daily Mail.

On Monday, Edwards took to Instagram to let her followers know she's out of the hospital.