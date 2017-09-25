Kylie Jenner "Not Confirming" Pregnancy Rumors, Kris Tells Ryan Seacrest

To quote Ryan Seacrest, "Two days go by and the world can change."

When Seacrest returned to tape Live With Kelly and Ryan in New York City Monday, he and co-host Kelly Ripa were glued to his iPhone as they anxiously awaited a text from Kris Jenner. "The reason we're looking at the bubbles is because there was news over the weekend that Kylie Jenner is pregnant," he said. Ripa first heard about the rumors from her daughter, and she immediately texted Seacrest, who was busy hosting the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

"Thankfully, your daughter reached me to tell me," Seacrest, who is an executive producer of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians and all of its spinoffs, joked with her. "It was in the news." Seacrest "had not spoken with the family over the weekend," he added. Kylie did, however, attend the festival with Travis Scott, which was "so cool. We're taking you behind the scenes."

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Quotes on Motherhood

Just before 9 o'clock, Seacrest noticed he received some text "bubbles" from Kylie's momager. "As we were walking out on the air! Bubbles!" Ripa said. "We're still waiting. Bubbles! Bubbles!"

"We don't have any news," Seacrest told viewers, "but we'll call [your daughter] in a little bit."

Moments later, Kris replied to Seacrest's text. "Kris says Kylie's not confirming anything," he informed fans. "That's the news from the family this morning. Kylie is not confirming anything."

On Saturday, Booth Moore, style and fashion director for The Hollywood Reporter, tweeted that Kris was "was surprised" to wake up to the pregnancy rumors. Asked to comment on the reports, Kris responded, "It wouldn't be the family if something didn't happen every single day."

Watch the season 14 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

