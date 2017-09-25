Broadway Stars Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Are Married

Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo have officially said "I do."

The Broadway stars were the main event Sunday night as they became husband and wife. After getting engaged last February, the Tony-nominated Hamilton star and her actor beau tied the knot surrounded by loved ones, including TV star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

"A TOAST TO THE GROOM, TO THE BRIDE! congrats to our beautiful friends @phillipasoo & @stevepasquale," the Modern Family actor wrote to the new Mr. and Mrs. on Instagram. "welcome to the married club! #onabicyclebuiltforsoo."