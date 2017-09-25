Have mercy! That's an old throwback video.

John Stamos—A.K.A Uncle Jesse on the ‘90s sitcom Full House and the Netflix reboot Fuller House—posted an Instagram video of his former co-stars Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen this weekend that dates back to 1989. The Olsen twins took turns playing the youngest daughter in the TV family, Michelle Tanner, on Full House.

The Instagram video shows Stamos asking one of the Olsen twins what his name is, to which the little three-year-old responds "John." The other Olsen twin then says "Jesse" and sticks her tongue out at him.