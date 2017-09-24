Someone just let the cat out of the bag and that someone is definitely Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Walking Dead actor, who is notoriously private, had quite the slip-up of secret information when he accidentally informed an entire crowd of people at the Supernatural convention in New Jersey earlier today that he and his lady love Hilarie Burton were expecting a baby girl.

After his gaff today, the star, who shares a 7-year-old son named Gus with his partner, threw in the towel and just fessed up ASAP. Right after the slip of the tongue, the deep-voiced star took to his Instagram to out himself—before the rest of the world could.

The not-so-smooth former Grey's Anatomy star (RIP Denny) had a good attitude when he shared a fan photo showing the exact moment when he realized he'd messed up.