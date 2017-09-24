Courtesy Erica Rose
The Bachelor star Erica Rose has a lot to celebrate today!
E! News has exclusively learned that Erica got engaged today to her boyfriend, Charles, at the Houston Zoo during her daughter Holland's first birthday party.
The reality star told E! News, "We got engaged today at the zoo at my daughters first birthday! Charles proposed in front of all our friends and family asked Holland's permission. He didn't want to take attention away from Holland but wanted all of our family and friends to be there so he took me outside and did it, and then we came back in and did her birthday cake and put a baby diamond ring on there for her."
Erica continued, "He is so amazing with Holland and it meant so much to me that he asked her permission to marry me too and presented her with her own tiny diamond ring."
Erica's ring, on the other hand, was anything but tiny. The mom got gifted quite the pear-shaped diamond sparkler from her main man.
Just an FYI: Charles is not Holland's biological father. Holland's dad is Galen Gentry, a lawyer whom Erica is no longer with.
Of her former relationship, Erica said, "Holland and I moved back to Houston in November and Galen is still in the picture as her father but we are no longer together."
As for how long the newly engaged couple have been in each other's lives, Erica said, "Charles and I have known each other since high school, he moved back to Houston from Miami around the same time [as I did]. We ran into each other at one of our family's charity events for a Kentucky derby party and we literally have been inseparable since."
The happy lady said things have been out of this world since date No. 1.
She said, "After our first date we never spent a night apart. It feels so good to find true love, especially with someone I've known half my life but never thought about that way."
The ABC star rose to fame after competing for Prince Lorenzo Borghese's heart during The Bachelor's ninth season in 2006. She was sent home in the third week. She later appeared on two seasons of Bachelor Pad's second and third seasons in 2011 and 2012, as well as Vh1's reality series You're Cut Off!.