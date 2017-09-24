Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson have been through a lot in their young lives—and have been by each other's sides the whole time for the bad and the good. Over the weekend, Michael Jackson's two oldest kids had some family fun together.

On Sunday, Prince took to Instagram to post a too-sweet snap with his big sis while the siblings attended the wedding of family member Siggy Jackson, the son of their uncle Jackie Jackson, a member of the Jackson 5.

In the photo, Prince was outfitted in a tuxedo, while his older sister donned a matching black dress. The twosome were both holding matching bouquets of white, black and red flowers. The pair appear to be in the wedding party.

The 20-year-old wrote, "It was an honor to be a part of @officialsiggyjackson wedding with my sis @parisjackson."