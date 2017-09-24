Fergie's new music video documents a relationship that is struggling.

The singer, who recently split with Josh Duhamel, stars in the "Save It Til Morning" video with actor Jay Hernandez. The music video shows the ups and downs of a celebrity relationship with fights, tension and tears and the song's lyrics will definitely pull at your heartstrings.

"Wanna hide away in a quiet place and wait out your storm of words again," Fergie sings as she sits in her bathroom. "Build a wall and put my armor on, escape the bullet, babe."