iHeartRadio also shared a picture of Jenner attending the event with the caption, "Look who came to support her bae... KYLIE JENNER #iHeartFestival."

Scott and Jenner's reunion comes shortly after pregnancy reports surfaced on Friday. At that time Jenner was celebrating her best friend Jordyn Woods' birthday in Malibu, Calif. Meanwhile, Scott was in Miami on Friday, making an appearance at LIV at the Fontainebleau.

E! News learned the rapper arrived with an entourage of over 40 people and wore grey pants, Nikes, a T-shirt, diamond encrusted watch, rings and five diamond clad chains. He was joined by friends Jonathan Cheban and Scott Disick and the crew all partied for several hours before Scott took the mic in the DJ booth.