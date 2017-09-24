Ben Higgins Clarifies Romance Rumors and Reveals If He's Dating Anyone

Several rumors have stared swirling around Ben Higgins' love life following his split from Lauren Bushnell, but is he actually dating someone?

The answer is no.

E! News caught up with the former Bachelor star at the 2017 iHeart Radio Festival in Las Vegas where he revealed that while he has dipped his toes into the dating pool, he's not even close to settling down just yet.

"I'm not trying to hide anything. I've gone on a couple dates," he told us. "It's been nothing but dates. I think it's been blown out of proportion. I'm not exclusively with anybody. But I am starting to put my foot back in the water."