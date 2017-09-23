Looks like things might not be totally over between Bachelor in Paradise's Dean Ungert and Kristina Schulman.
Last week, many savvy social media stalkers noticed Dean had traveled to Lexington—Kristina's hometown—and E! News later confirmed the two spent time together in Nashville while going on a radio tour with a few more of the Bachelor nation stars.
Well, we met up with Dean at the 2017 iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday night where he confirmed he visited her as they continue to "work through" some things...whatever that means!
"Kristina and I hung out in Lexington and in Nashville," he told us. "She's great. We have a lot to work through, and I look forward to continuing to work through it with her."
He also opened up a bit about why he wasn't chosen to be the next Bachelor (which went to Arie Luyendyk Jr.).
Paul Hebert/ABC
"Let's talk about the reasons why I may not be the Bachelor this year. It's probably because I'm not very good at maybe handling multiple relationships at the same time," he said, referencing the dramatic love triangle that unraveled between him, Kristina and Danielle Lombard during Bachelor in Paradise.
However, he hopes to work on himself and change the stigma attached to his name.
"Thanks to iHeart radio, they've helped promote one of my podcasts, Help! I Suck at Dating, which is hopefully going to allow me to eventually become emotionally stable enough to become the Bachelor at some point in my life," he continued. "We're going to talk about my foibles in relationships and maybe help other people along the way."
As for Kristina, she spoke out about how "terrible" Dean is at dating during a sneak preview of his podcast on Friday. However, she won't hold it against him forever.
"I think I will always think you're a nice guy," she said. "Because I think you have a good heart and you are kind…maybe not in dating, but I think that also comes with age and maturing and still learning about what is it that you want."