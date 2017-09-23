Did Scott Disick Just Confirm Those Sofia Richie Dating Rumors?

Looks like Scott Disick is finally addressing all those Sofia Richie dating "rumors," which might not be rumors after all.

Kourtney Kardashian's 34-year-old ex just shared a photo with Lionel Richie's 19-year-old model daughter on his Instagram story—the first photo he's ever shared with her, seemingly confirming speculation that the duo are more than just friends.

In the photo, Disick (wearing a Gucci shirt) is standing close to Richie (wearing a red bikini top) and appears to be whispering in her ear.

The duo was spending the day on the beach in Miami after partying into the wee hours of the morning with Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott.

But spending so much time together is nothing new. They first sparked romance rumors during the Cannes Film Festival in May and have been hanging out more and more recently.