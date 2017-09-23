Audrina Patridge promises she's "doing OK," speaking out for the first time after filing for divorce from Corey Bohan.
The former Hills star took to Instagram today to share a sweet video of their daughter, Kirra, alongside a message thanking her fans for their support during what's been a difficult few days.
"Light of my life. This little beauty lights up the room wherever she is," Patridge began, adding, "I appreciate all your thoughts & messages, this is a difficult time but we are doing ok xoxo (Kirra loves this little dress my grandma made it for my aunt 50+ years ago and it's still in perfect condition & cute as ever)."
On Monday, Patridge obtained a temporary restraining order against Bohan, and two days later, she filed for divorce. The couple was married for 10 months.
"Audrina's number one priority is her daughter, and she asks for privacy at this time," Patridge's rep told E! News in a statement on Thursday.
Patridge's attorney also spoke out, telling us at the time, "To be clear [the domestic violence restraining order] is not a strategic filing, it's very difficult for people to go public with these issues. It wasn't done to hurt Corey or to gain an advantage, it was done to protect their child and to protect Ms. Patridge and that's it."
GAC/MEGA
The original filings show that Patridge sought protection for both her and their daughter, Kirra. Patridge stated in the documents that Bohan "has become increasingly possessive, angry, agitated and jealous" of her work and travel schedule.
Patridge—who was spotted for the first time since filing for divorce, unloading belongings at her parents' home in Orange County Friday evening—then made a request for modification.
She filed the new documents on Friday, stating, "On September 18, 2017, this court granted me a temporary restraining order, including orders that Respondent stay at least 100 yards away from my home, work, vehicle, etc."
She continued, "However the court did not grant an order Respondent move out of my real property."
Patridge said she has "owned this property" since prior to their marriage and that she Bohan have a prenup which states that the house "is my separate property" and that Bohan "shall not acquire any interest in my real or personal property."
Patridge goes on to say that she fled her house with their daughter on Sept. 6 and has been staying with her parents ever since because Bohan has yet to leave the property.
Bohan filed his response to the restraining order and divorce filing on Friday as well.
He stated that the restraining order applies only to Patridge's parents' home in Orange County, and not the home he lived in with Patridge, so he's refusing to leave.
A court hearing has been scheduled for October, which sparked another complaint by Bohan.
He stated that he believes Patridge is trying to "hijack" his visitation with Kirra since they scheduled the hearing on the exact date and time of his next visit with their daughter.
Bohan stated he is trying to retain an attorney. However, he claimed that he cannot afford it, so he noted that he wants Patridge to pay him support.