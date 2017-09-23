Audrina Patridge promises she's "doing OK," speaking out for the first time after filing for divorce from Corey Bohan.

The former Hills star took to Instagram today to share a sweet video of their daughter, Kirra, alongside a message thanking her fans for their support during what's been a difficult few days.

"Light of my life. This little beauty lights up the room wherever she is," Patridge began, adding, "I appreciate all your thoughts & messages, this is a difficult time but we are doing ok xoxo (Kirra loves this little dress my grandma made it for my aunt 50+ years ago and it's still in perfect condition & cute as ever)."