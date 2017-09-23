Telemundo's Todos Unidos Special to Air Sunday With Support From Jennifer Lopez, Luis Fonsi & More Stars

by Diana Marti

Jennifer Lopez, Prince Royce, Luis Fonsi

Telemundo announced more Latin music stars will join their television special Todos Unidos (All Together) in partnership with the American Red CrossSunday's four-hour special will be hosted by TV icon Mario "Don Francisco" Kreutzberger and will be in support of the victims of the recent natural disasters in Mexico, Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida. The special event will feature performances by ChynoElvis CrespoLuis FonsiRicardo MontanerEdnita NazarioJustin QuilesRoberto TapiaNoel Torres and Yuri

Also, Jennifer LopezMiguel BoseKate del CastilloLarry Hernandez, RafaelPrince RoyceAlejandro SanzThalía and Daddy Yankee will join to bring a message of hope in these moments of solidarity. 

Read

Jennifer Lopez Still Can't Get in Touch With Her Family in Puerto Rico

The heartwarming TV event will air this Sunday, September 24 from 7-11PM/6-10CT. Todos Unidos will be produced from Miami, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Houston and Los Angeles and will be airing simultaneously across Telemundo, the cable network Universo, and the Telemundo International cable channel in Mexico. 

Read

Marc Anthony, Nicky Jam & More Stars Raising Funds for Hurricane Maria Victims in Puerto Rico

iHeartMedia and Enrique Santos have also joined forces with Telemundo to promote the special across its radio stations nationwide and simulcast across all its Latin stations. 

The network, which is set to win the 2016-2017 broadcast season as the new #1 in Spanish-language TV, also previously announced talent participating will include: Araceli Arámbula, Felicidad Aveleyra, Ana María Canseco, Maria Celeste Arrarás, Raymond Arrieta, Carmen Aub, Jorge Bernal, Jencarlos Canela, Andrés Cantor, Jorge Cárdenas, Jessica Carrillo, Erika Csiszer, Rashel Díaz, Jose Diaz-Balart, Ana Lucia Dominguez, Ximena Duque, Michelle Duval, Gaby Espino, Laura Flores, Luis Ernesto Franco, Jose Maria Galliano, Raúl González, Mauricio Henao, Carlos Hermosillo, Ana Jurka, Adamari López, Alejandra Malagon, Jessica Maldonado, Angelica Maria, Karim Mendiburu, Jorge Miramonte, Carolina Miranda, Gala Montes, John Morales, Ana Maria Polo, Carlos Ponce, Gabriel Porras, Zuleyka Rivera, Ana Lorena Sánchez, Daniel Sarcos, Alejandra Speitzer, Rogelio Mora Tagle, Jose Maria Torres, Angelica Vale, Miguel Varoni, Maria Fernandez Yepez and Samadhi Zendejas

Viewers can also connect through Telemundo.com and by using #TodosUnios on social media. 

(E! and Telemundo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

