Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!

Donald Trump has taken to Twitter after hearing comments Stephen Curry made on Friday.

Back in June, the Golden State Warriors won the 2017 NBA Championship. Typically, the winning team is then invited to the White House to meet with the president. But the team's star basketball player Curry made it clear on Friday that he would vote against his team going to Washington, D.C.

While at Warriors Media Day, Curry spoke about what turning down the offer, which was never officially made, would mean. "That we don't stand for basically what our president has — the things that he's said and the things that he hasn't said at the right times — that we won't stand for it," Curry said, according to a tweet from The Athletic's Anthony Slater.