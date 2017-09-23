Robin Thicke Posts Throwback Photo of Late Father Alan Thicke With Mom Gloria Loring

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kesha, Brad Ashenfelter

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Donald Trump, Stephen Curry

Donald Trump Says Warriors' Invitation to White House Has Been "Withdrawn" After Stephen Curry Comments

Will & Grace

Will & Grace Cast Performs Show's Theme Song With Lyrics for the First Time

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Mom and Dad looking Golden!

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on

Robin Thicke posted a sweet picture of his mom with his late dad on Instagram.

The 40-year-old singer shared a photo on Friday of his mom Gloria Loring with his late father Alan Thicke. "Mom and Dad looking Golden!" Robin wrote. Robin's parents were married for 16 years, from 1970 to 1986 and had two sons together, Robin and Brennan Thicke.

Alan passed away on Dec. 13, 2016 at the age of 69. Since then, Robin has posted a number of tributes to his dad, telling him in one post this past June, "Miss you everyday Pops."

Read

Robin Thicke's Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary Bares Baby Bump in Bikini

Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday! ??

A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on

Last month, it was revealed that Robin and his girlfriend April Love Geary are expecting a child together and that the child's due date is on Alan's birthday.

"Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby!" April wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of the baby's sonogram. "The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday!"

TAGS/ Robin Thicke , Alan Thicke , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.