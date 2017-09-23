Kylie Jenner has always wanted a family of her own.

According to new reports, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet and entrepreneur is expecting her first child with her boyfriend of at least six months, Travis Scott. Kylie's yet to break her silence on the reported pregnancy, but thanks to her many interviews in which she discusses motherhood, fans can only assume she's overjoyed.

And how couldn't she be?! With quite a few siblings of her own, all of whom she's extremely close with, it's no wonder Jenner would love to welcome more cousins for North West, Penelope Disickand the rest of the bunch. She's the third of the Kard-Jenner sisters to reportedly become pregnant after Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian.

Just like the 20-year-old, her many famous family members have not addressed Kylie's potentially exciting news.