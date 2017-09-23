Kylie Jenner's Quotes on Motherhood Over the Years: ''I Would Love to Have a Family''

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Quotes on Motherhood

Kylie Jenner has always wanted a family of her own. 

According to new reports, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet and entrepreneur is expecting her first child with her boyfriend of at least six months, Travis Scott. Kylie's yet to break her silence on the reported pregnancy, but thanks to her many interviews in which she discusses motherhood, fans can only assume she's overjoyed. 

And how couldn't she be?! With quite a few siblings of her own, all of whom she's extremely close with, it's no wonder Jenner would love to welcome more cousins for North West, Penelope Disickand the rest of the bunch. She's the third of the Kard-Jenner sisters to reportedly become pregnant after Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian

Just like the 20-year-old, her many famous family members have not addressed Kylie's potentially exciting news. 

So with another little Kardashian possibly on the way, we're looking back at all the times Kylie has expressed her desire to welcome children of her own. 

From her intentions to leave social media for good once she's a parent to how her older sisters have inspired her to embrace motherhood, Kylie could very well be taking in pregnancy with open arms. Scroll down!

Kylie Jenner

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

On Having a Large Family

"When I look to the far future and decide to have kids, I need to have a million girls," the E! reality star, who has five siblings of her own, told Teen Vogue in 2015.. "Ten years from now -- in 2025 -- I hope I have a kid."

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

On Naming Her Children

In an exclusive video shared to Kylie's app, she revealed to BFF Jordyn Woods, ""I keep a list in my phone of names I like for my future kids. But they're my secrets for now!

Kylie Jenner

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

On Deleting Social Media After Becoming a Mom

"Once I have a kid I'm not going to be on Instagram," she admitted to Elle UK in 2015. "You know, I'll probably delete my Instagram and just… I don't know, live life."

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

On Leaving the Fame Game

She continued to the mag, "I would love to have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone. Just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore."

ESC: Alexander Wang, Kylie Jenner

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

On Her Ideal Age to Have Kids

During a 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie shared, "I feel like 30 is too late [to have kids]!" adding, "Every psychic said that I'm only going to have two kids."

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

On Being Inspired By Her Sisters

When she made an appearance on Khloe Kardashian's talk show, Kylie shared, "I want kids for sure and I feel like seeing [my sisters] go through [motherhood], it's great knowledge. I feel like I want kids before I'm 30."

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

On Whether She Wants Kids

"I do want kids," the 20-year-old said in a Life of Kylie confessional. "Who doesn't want kids? My dogs feel like my little kids."

Kylie Jenner, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

On Going Off the Grid

Kylie shared her aspirations to leave Hollywood one day, revealing on Life of Kylie, "I really want to live on a farm and have chickens and raise animals and have a family."

