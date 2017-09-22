Kim Kardashian on Mistake of Marrying Kris Humphries Before Kanye West: ''I Had to Go Through That to Figure Out What I Wanted''
Travis Scott is a name you may just be seeing more of in the coming months.
Shortly after multiple reports surfaced claiming Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with the rapper, many are curious to learn more about this famous boyfriend.
Since early spring, the pair has been spotted out on multiple occasions getting cozy and showing PDA.
Rather than speaking out about their relationship on red carpets or magazines, however, these two have chosen not to comment. At the same time, fans have witnessed the pair get matching butterfly tattoos and enjoy getaways to Miami, Boston and other parts of the country.
We decided to learn more about this rapper who also has an impressive social media presence online. Take a look at what we discovered.
Social Media Game: While Kylie may be known as the Queen of Snapchat, we can't underestimate Travis' presence on social media. According to Instagram, the 25-year-old has a whopping 5.7 million followers. As for Twitter, 2.14 million people look forward to his messages in 140 characters or less. We know it's nowhere close to Kylie's 97 million Instagram followers, but it's more than we could ever dream of.
Snubbed by the Grammys: When the Grammys revealed their nominations for this year's show, many in the industry were expecting Travis to get a nomination. After all of the names were called, vice president of A&R at Epic Records, Sickamore, posted a somber picture of Travis with the caption: "reading the Grammy nominations like…." Travis would comment by writing "So hurt man."
Listen to the Music: For those who may not listen to hip-hop or rap, we're here to let you know Travis has earned his spot in the genre. His sophomore album titled Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In fact, the disc featured big names like Kendrick Lamar, Andre 3000 and Kid Cudi. In just one week, the album sold over 80,000 copies.
Ex Alert: In the small town of Hollywood, you're bound to have a famous ex. Travis is no different. Back in September 2015, E! News had learned that Travis and Rihanna were indeed a couple. Soon after, it was announced that he would serve as her opening act for the North American leg of her Anti World tour. Their romance, however, would ultimately fizzle out.
Family Over Everything: Similar to Kylie, Travis is very close with his immediate family. In fact, over the Christmas holiday, he surprised his parents with a brand-new home. "Merry Christmas. Gave my family a present I been working on my whole life. A home," he shared on Instagram. "Very thankful. Watch insta story for they reaction." And in another surprise, Travis' real name is Jacques Webster. The name Travis was inspired by a beloved uncle. "He always just had swag. He played golf and s--t. He just had swag," the rapper once shared with Grantland. "Always made good decisions, good business decisions."
