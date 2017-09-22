Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child with Travis Scott.
Multiple outlets reported the news Friday that the 20-year-old would become a mom for the first time. Scott and Jenner first sparked romance rumors back in April 2017 at the Coachella Arts & Music Festival and continued to fuel relationship speculation when they attended a Houston Rockets basketball game together in late April.
After that, the couple was spotted packing on the PDA on multiple occasions and even celebrated each other's birthday together.
Now the duo is reportedly expecting their first child, we're taking a look back at their relationship. Take a look below to see a timeline of their love!
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Jenner and Scott are spotted attending a Houston Rockets game together after sparking romance rumors at Coachella. "They were together a bunch at Coachella. It's a fling right now," a source told E! News this past spring. "It hasn't developed into anything yet but they are feeling each other for sure."
That same week, the duo was also spotted together at a mall in Houston. "They were holding hands and they were definitely all over each other," an eyewitness told E! News.
Patriot Pics/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Jenner and Scott show PDA while in Boston where he had shows. An eyewitness told E! News at the time that the two were spotted talking, dancing together and kissing inside the venue, adding, "They looked really into each other."
Gotham/GC Images
Jenner steps out in New York City to celebrate Scott's 25th birthday.
Article continues below
INSTARimages.com
The couple is spotted on a Miami getaway together.
GAMR / BACKGRID
Jenner and Scott are spotted having an outdoor makeout session. According to a source, Jenner was saying goodbye to Scott before he left town.
Snapchat; Instagram; Getty Images
The couple debuts matching butterfly tattoos on Snapchat.
Article continues below
BACKGRID
Jenner celebrates her 20th birthday and receives a diamond butterfly necklace from Scott.
IXOLA/BACKGRID
Reports claim Jenner is pregnant and reportedly expecting her first child with Scott. She is photographed a week prior to the reports in baggy clothing while out with her friend Harry Hudson.
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.