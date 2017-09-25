There are a lot of reasons we really love This Is Us, but one of them is being able to watch the Pearson family grow through the decades.
In the first season of the show, we saw Jack [Milo Ventimiglia] and Rebecca Pearson [Mandy Moore] fall in love in the '70s. They welcomed Kate [Chrissy Metz], Kevin [Justin Hartley] and Randall [Sterling K. Brown] into their world in 1980, which lead us to watching them grow up a bit through the '80s. We've even seen what the Big Three are like in the present, taking on their own families, careers and love lives as adults.
And season two is supposed to bring all that and more.
As Regina King—who directed an episode for season two—previously shared, we will be seeing the Pearson family in a decade we've never seen them before.
Or have we?
Though This Is Us hasn't necessarily taken us on the journey through the '90s and '00s just yet, we've actually been on that ride with Moore for quite some time now...at least, fashionably speaking.
The actress' style is always changing, taking cues from the '50s all the way through the '90s, and we have the proof!
While we wait for the season premiere of This Is Us tomorrow and our continued journey through the years with the Pearson family, let's take a look through the decades with Moore's real-life style.
Check it out in the video above!
(This Is Us and E! News are both members of the NBCUniversal family).
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI
The actress rocks a balconette top with a Lela Rose circle dress.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
This Diane von Furstenberg dress features the pencil skirt and the high-neckline reminiscent of the '50s.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
We love this high-pony with a full-skirted Lela Rose dress and Peter Pan collar.
Article continues below
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
This full-skirt Roksanda dress is accented with a scarf around the neck.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Moore looked super retro in this mod Lela Rose of-the-shoulder, bell-sleeved top and matching pants.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Moore's hair, the belt and the Second Skin shift dress make this look totally '60s-inspired.
Article continues below
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for W Magazine
This Lela Rose look gave us '70s inspo with its groovy patterns and crochet finish.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
We love how this Missoni dress is reminiscent of the flamboyant colors of the '70s.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Long-sleeved maxi dresses were all the rage, and this Valentino ensemble is no exception!
Article continues below
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet
We love how this alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet outfit brings plaid and leather together.
Mike Pont/WireImage
With her permed hair and velvet A.L.C. dress, this outfit totally screams '80s!
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
We're obsessed with this '90s-style Galvan silk slip dress.
Article continues below
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Moore brought a '90s feel with those dark lips paired with a leopard-print Kate Spade dress.