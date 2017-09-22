Catherine Giudici Lowe is ready to celebrate her latest fitness accomplishment.

The Bachelor star, who received a proposal and fairy-tale ending with Sean Lowe, took to social media Friday morning to reveal all the progress she has made in the gym.

"3 months postpartum and less than a year later," she wrote on Instagram with the thumbs up emoji. "Hard work with @juliehoangclayton @fit180dallas pays off!"

Sean was one of the first to "like" the post on Instagram while Ali Fedotowsky and other Bachelor Nation members also showed their support.

"I gained almost 60 pounds from my pregnancy and now I'm down over 50 pounds, so I'm content with that," Catherine shared with E! News exclusively. "I've been working with a personal trainer and the owner of Fit180 studios in the DFW area who has been helping me with a diet plan, building muscle and losing body fat. Julie Clayton has been super instrumental in my weight loss journey. I have never been super strict with anything really, but I'd say I'm trying my best to be balanced in diet, working out and my personal and professional life."