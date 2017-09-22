Kylie Jenner Photographed in Baggy Clothes One Week Before Pregnancy Reports

Kylie Jenner, Harry Hudson

IXOLA/BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant, but could she already be showing? A picture speaks a thousand words...

The 20-year-old reality star stepped out with her friend Harry Hudson last week for a little retail therapy, and she appeared to be hiding what could very well be a growing baby bump underneath a baggy shirt.

In fact, it's important to note that Kylie—who often wears tight, skin-baring clothing—has opted for baggy clothing in several of her recent Snapchats and outings.

Meanwhile, TMZ was the first to break the pregnancy news today, noting that she's reportedly expecting her first child with her boyfriend of five months, rapper Travis Scott.

Kylie was first romantically linked to Travis since mid-April when the pair attended the 2017 Coachella Arts & Music Festival together. Though they've yet to publicly comment on their relationship, they've been open about flaunting PDA and even getting matching butterfly tattoos

Neither Kylie nor Travis have addressed the pregnancy news just yet. However, Kylie has previously spoken out about starting a family.

In a 2015 interview with Teen Vogue, she said, "When I look to the far future and decide to have kids, I need to have a million girls. Ten years from now—in 2025—I hope I have a kid."

None of Kylie's famous family members have weighed in on the pregnancy news yet either.

