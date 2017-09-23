Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
The price on these shoes is definitely right, but can she dance all night in them?
Julianne Hough attended the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month in a stunning silk Rami Al Ali Couture gown. And while we probably could cover rent with her Dvani ruby drop earrings, the dancing queen completed her glam ensemble with a pair of heels that we can actually afford for our own closets. Ever heard of a brand called ALDO?
As if we weren't excited enough, her reasonably priced red carpet kicks are now on sale. Julianne's ballerina-like satin platform heels were already originally under $100, but now you can get them for just $40.
Your choice of shoe can make or break an outfit, but Julianne looks like she could actually break an ankle if she's not careful.
The Dancing With the Stars alum went for a look that literally gave her a boost, and we like what it did for her outfit, too. The silky style of this shoe is great to pair with a formal gown or to dress up a pair of wide-leg pants. The star kept it simple by opting for a shade to match her dress perfectly, which meant less competition for her ear candy. If you've got a fancy occasion coming up, consider a platform heel to stand tall in a shoe that doesn't stand out—but still manages to make a stylish statement.
Keep scrolling to get the look. Warning: You might need to practice walking in them first.
Nesido, Light Pink, Was: $80, Now: $40
Andrea Natural Leather Platform, Was: $130, Now: $30
Article continues below
Reeta Block-Heel Platform Sandals, Created for Macy's, Was: $60, Now: $26
Karleigh Platform Sandal, Was: $180, Now: $70
Article continues below
Barretta Patent Leather Dress Sandals, Was: $90, Now: $32
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
RELATED ARTICLE: Saturday Savings: Angelina Jolie's Ribbed Bodysuit Is on Sale!