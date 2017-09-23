The price on these shoes is definitely right, but can she dance all night in them?

Julianne Hough attended the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month in a stunning silk Rami Al Ali Couture gown. And while we probably could cover rent with her Dvani ruby drop earrings, the dancing queen completed her glam ensemble with a pair of heels that we can actually afford for our own closets. Ever heard of a brand called ALDO?

As if we weren't excited enough, her reasonably priced red carpet kicks are now on sale. Julianne's ballerina-like satin platform heels were already originally under $100, but now you can get them for just $40.