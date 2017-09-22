The media outlet also reported that Lewis' son Joseph died of an overdose in 2009 and that Lewis noted that he was deceased in the documents.

According to The Blast, the will had been executed in 2012.

Lewis' first wife and mother of the aforementioned six children was Patti Palmer. The former couple married in October 1944 and divorced in September 1980 after 36 years of marriage. Lewis then married SanDee Pitnick in 1983 with whom he shared an adopted daughter.

Lewis died in his Las Vegas home on Aug. 20 at the age of 91.