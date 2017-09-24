A perfect 10!
The Kardashian family joined host Ryan Seacrest to commemorate a milestone decade of their hit E! reality show on Sunday night's Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special.
The champagne was flowing as Kris Jennerand her daughters took a walk down memory lane and reminisced about all the major peaks and pits in their lives throughout the past 10 years. And in true Kardashian fashion, there was never a dull moment!
As Kim Kardashian eloquently stated years ago, "There's a lot of baggage that comes with us, but it's like Louis Vuitton baggage. You always want it."
So, in case you weren't able to keep up, here's a countdown of the best moments from the family's 10th anniversary celebration!
8. Khloe Kardashian was set up on a blind date with boyfriend Tristan Thompson: Khloe has basketball player Brandon Jennings to thank for her current relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward. She explained, "I was the Bel-Air hotel. [Tristan] came to the dinner because I didn't want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. So, I had a bunch of people and he brought him and like we just connected."
7. Mason Disick doesn't like the "filmers": Just because they've grown up with them their entire lives, the youngest members of the family aren't always comfortable with the constant cameras. For example, Kourtney Kardashian shared that her 7-year-old son Mason isn't a fan of the process at the moment. "Mason calls them the filmers," she said. "He used to be like, 'Are the filmers coming? Are the filmers coming? I want to show them my LEGOs that I'm building! And then now, he's in a phase where he's like, 'I don't like when the filmers are over.'"
Meanwhile, auntie Koko still couldn't believe her nephew even knows about their show. "We don't watch the show, like he doesn't watch it," she said. "I've heard him talk to his friends and be like, 'I'm on a TV show called Keeping Up With the Kardashians.' I'm like, 'How does he even know this?!'"
6. Scott Disick said he doesn't date other women: Kim dropped her jaw—just like the rest of us—when Scott claimed he doesn't "date" other women while talking about his relationship with Kourtney. "We have a beautiful relationship that we're able to travel with our family," the father of three confessed. "But obviously it is difficult because for the intimacy side it's tough."
When Ryan asked him what he does for intimacy, Scott replied, "I'm jerking off pretty heavy!"
E!
5. Kendall Jenner puts the family group chat on "Do Not Disturb": In a hilarious revelation, the model confessed she regularly silences the family text conversations. "You guys are so annoying sometimes," she said. In her defense, there are a lot of members in that group chat. But Kim was also on her side, agreeing, "Yeah, it's overwhelming."
E!
4. Kim and Kourtney revealed the origin of "bible": Sorry, dolls, but "bible" was not a Kardashian invention. "Kim and I dated brothers [in high school] and they came up with it," Kourtney revealed as Kim agreed, "It was their thing in their family." Shocking, right? Even Kendall and Kylie Jenner had no idea!
3. Kim thought she had a miscarriage with North West: Kim's first pregnancy started off with quite the scare. "I was like pretty certain about it and I didn't know myself like what was going on and so I flew all the way home on Thanksgiving [from Miami] and the doctor told me, you know, there's no heartbeat," she said. "You had a miscarriage. And then I went in that morning and he's like, 'There's a heartbeat! You didn't have a miscarriage!' I'm like, 'Oh my god! This is a sign!' I mean, it was like such an emotional Thanksgiving."
2. Kris shared her toughest day of filming: The family matriarch admitted she had the hardest time filming during Caitlyn Jenner's transition. In a never-before-seen clip, Kris was shown sobbing with tears streaming down her face before telling the crew she needed a break. "If I remember correctly, one of the camera guys started crying," she said. "It was rough. That was a rough day."
E!
1. Kourtney goes undercover in Hollywood: In one of the most entertaining moments of the special, Kourtney dressed up in an undercover disguise to interview unsuspecting pedestrians on the streets of Hollywood about Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Of course, she also had her right-hand woman Khloe in her ear to help her out.
But a special shout-out should go out to the one woman who was able to recognize Kourtney even underneath her prosthetics and wig. That's a true fan right there!
Watch the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special this Sunday at 9 p.m., then don't miss the season 14 premiere on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m., only on E!