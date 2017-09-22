Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Mara Lane Reunite After Six Weeks Apart

"Reunited today after 6 weeks too long."

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and his wife Mara Lane have reunited after spending six weeks apart. Lane posted a sweet #TBT picture yesterday in celebration of the reunion that shows her and her husband kissing while Lane holds their son Wolf.

"This photo is after another reunion and makes me happy so hopefully will make you smile and have nice feels too," Lane captioned the picture. "*Us on a boat in a canal in Venice during the filming of #AspernPapers."