Jennifer Lawrence is never one to shy away from expressing how she feels.

The actress reminded us all of this again on Friday when she flipped the middle finger during a Q&A session at The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' screening of Mother in New York.

According to Daily Mail, the actress, 27, watched the film with her director and boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, 48,at the Museum of Modern Art, where the event was held. Lawrence and Aronofsky took the stage after the presentation, the media outlet continued, to answer questions about the film along with producer Ari Handel and moderator Sara Wilkomerson.

According to People, Lawrence told the audience a story of how she injured her diaphragm hyperventilating on set. The celebrity news outlet reported that Aronofsky then said, "It's only a movie," which led Lawrence to jokingly flip him off.

Aronofsky didn't seem bothered by Lawrence's gesture and began to laugh.