The Spring 2018 show was a tribute to the late Gianni Versace, and all of the supermodels expressed how honored they are to be a part of the show and to reunite with each other on social media.

"Words cannot describe this moment# congratulations !! @donatella_versace Amazing show !!! Thank you for bringing us all together again #I LOVE YOU @cindycrawford @carlabruniofficial @claudiaschiffer @helenachristensen #longliveGianniVersace," Campbell wrote.

"I can't even describe the feelings I had today," Crawford said on Instagram. "Thank you @Donatella_Versace for allowing us to pay tribute to Gianni and #Versace. Such a moment!"