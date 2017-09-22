During last week's Emmys, the stars showed up to take a stand for women in more ways than one. The HBO mini-series Big Little Lies took home eight trophies, and Nicole used her platform to address domestic violence survivors while her co-star Reese Witherspoon called for more female representation in Hollywood. As Shailene Woodley was talking to E!'s own Jason Kennedy, she opened about the fierce connection the exists behind the scenes of their award-winning series.

"It's so amazing to have a group of women who are so supportive of one another and don't care about jealousy, aren't competitive, have put ego and competition aside and really are just able to show up and be present as a pillar of support—there's nothing better than that," she said.

That bond has materialized in the form of the little-pinky-ring-that-could, at least for Shailene and Nicole. The Big Little Lies cast-mates have taken their own empowerment pledges, but have also turned this powerful piece of jewelry into a bigger message about the importance of female friendships. With Hollywood A-listers quietly adorning their fingers with Shiffon's Duet Pinky Rings, it's not only a public emphasis on the need for more women helping women, but a celebration of the incredible things that happen when they do.

Want to join Shiffon's global network of strong women? Scroll through to check out their collection of pinky rings and make your own promise!