The Comparison Between the Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders Stars and the Real-Life Players Will Give You Chills

Law &amp;amp; Order, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, Edie Falco

NBC

 Get ready for your new true crime obsession. 

E! News has exclusive new photos of Edie Falco, Gus Halper and Miles Gaston Villanueva in character as district attorney Leslie Abramson and Erik and Lyle Menendez in NBC's highly anticipated new drama Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, which gives fans a new perspective on one of the country's most infamous murder trials after the brother murdered their father and mother in 1987.

And isn't it almost creepy just how similar the three stars look to their real-life counterparts? 

To help you prepare for Tuesday's big premiere, we've provided side-by-side comparisons of all of the actors and their real-life counterparts, with a little info on how they factored into the Menendez Brothers' story. 

Prepare for wigs. So. Many. Wigs. 

Leslie Abramson, Edie Falco, 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

REUTERS/NBC

Edie Falco as Leslie Abramson

The four-time Emmy winner (for The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie) is donning quite the wig to take on the role of Erik and Lyle's criminal defense attorney. During the infamous trial,  she came under investigation by the state bar after invoking the Fifth Amendment when asked by the judge if she had Erik's psychiatrist delete and rewrite passages of his notes.

Lyle Menendez, Miles Gaston Villanueva, 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

AP/NBC

Miles Gaston Villanueva as Lyle Menendez

The older of the two brothers will be played by the relative newcomer. 

For the first time in 20 years, Lyle spoke out about killing his parents in ABC's 2017 special Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers – American Sons, American Murderers. "It's shocking to think...that I could have been involved in taking anyone's life—and my parents' life...it seems unimaginable because it seems so far removed from who I am," Lyle said in a phone interview from prison. "But I found that my own childhood prepared me surprisingly well for the chaos of prison life."

Erik Menendez, Gus Halper, 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

AP/NBC

Gus Halper as Erik Menendez

Another relative newcomer, Halper plays the younger brother, who was 18 when the murders were committed. 

Jose Menendez, Carlos Gomez, 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

ABC/NBC

Carlos Gomez as José Menendez

Recently seen on Madam Secretary, Gomez takes on the role of Erik and Lyle's father, who was accused by the boys of sexually and psychologically abusing them throughout their childhood, leading to their decision to kill him in 1989.

Kitty Menendez, Lolita Davidovich, 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

ABC/NBC

Lolita Davidovich as Kitty Menendez

After stints on Shades of Blue and True Detective, Davidovich plays Erik and Lyle's mother, Kitty, who was most recently played by Courtney Love in Lifetime's movie about the murders.

Detective Les Zoeller, Sam Jaeger, 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

AP/NBC

Sam Jaeger as Detective Les Zoeller

After causing us to cry for years on Parenthood, Jaeger plays the Beverly Hills Police Department detective who was assigned to the investigation into the murders.

Dr. Jerome Oziel, Josh Charles , 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

AP/NBC

Josh Charles as Dr. Jerome Oziel

The Good Wife fan-favorite plays the pivotal role of Erik and Lyle's therapist, who heard the boys confess to the murders and became a key witness. Dr. Oziel later lost his license after being accused by a state panel of breaking confidentiality rules and having sex with female patients.

Glenn Stevens, Sterling Beaumon, 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

AP/NBC

Sterling Beaumon as Glenn Stevens

The role of Lyle's friend at Princeton, who was later called to testify during the trial, will be played by The Killing star, who also played Young Ben on Lost

Judge Stanley Weisberg, Anthony Edwards, 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

AP/NBC

Anthony Edwards as Judge Stanley Weisberg

The ER vet plays the judge who presided over both trials. 

Judalon Smyth, Heather Graham, 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

AP/NBC

Heather Graham as Judalon Smyth

Smyth was Dr. Oziel's ex-mistress who became a key witness after she told authorities she overheard the brothers confess to the killings, and also had audio recordings of her conversations with the psychologist. She will be played by The Hangover star. 

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

(NBC and E! are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

