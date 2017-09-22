Kendall Jenner Stars in Music Video for Fergie and Son Axl Jack's Song "Enchanté"

Kendall Jenner is showing off her dance moves!

The model stars in the just-released music video for Fergie and her son Axl Jack Duhamel's new song "Enchanté (Carine)." In the video we see 21-year-old Jenner waking up, having multiple wardrobe changes, dancing around her apartment, walking a dog and even lip syncing to the song!

We also see the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star playing instruments, hanging out with different versions of herself and then stepping into the spotlight for a performance.

Plus there's also some additional adorable moments in the music video when we hear Fergie and Josh Duhamel's son singing. Right at the beginning before Jenner wakes up, we hear Axl Jack sing for the first time...in French! Watch above to see Jenner in the video and to hear Axl Jack singing! 

Fergie's new album Double Dutchess is out today!

Watch the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special this Sunday at 9 p.m., then don't miss the season 14 premiere on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m., only on E!

