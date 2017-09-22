As Justin Bobby Brescia once said on The Hills, "Truth and time tells all."

And the truth is, he only wants the best for his ex-girlfriend Audrina Patridge. After E! News confirmed Thursday that the former MTV reality star had filed for divorce from Corey Bohan, her husband of 10 months, Justin Bobby offered some words of support for his former flame.

(Audrina and Corey welcomed a daughter, Kirra Max Bohan, in June 2016, just five months before they tied the knot in Hawaii; the exes had been linked together on and off since 2008.)

Speaking exclusively to E! News, Justin Bobby—who fronts the one-man-band BobbyrocK—is confident will Audrina come out of this stronger in the end. "My first reaction is the thought of the child, obviously. Me, coming from a separated family at a young age, it had its perks and it had its hindrances. My second thought is if she's OK, because she's been a longtime friend," the former Hills star says. "My thoughts and my heart go out to her and her little one at this time."