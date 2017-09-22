Amy Sedaris and her friends Justin Theroux, Jane Krakowski, Rachel Dratch and Michael Shannon are here to make your day—and at home entertaining—all the more better.

In the exclusive At Home With Amy Sedaris trailer above, enter the delightfully wacky world of Sedaris as she does it all, from bath tips (oatmeal in a stocking!) to giving tips on how to reuse American cheese papers (makeup removal!).

"I'll show you tips on crafting, cooking and how to be your own terrific host," the star and co-creator says. This is from the woman who gave us Strangers With Candy, you know it's not going to be a normal lifestyle show just from her association with the show, the trailer just proves it.