This new mama is on a mission!

After giving birth to twins Ella and Alexander in early June with husband George Clooney, Amal Clooney has officially headed back to work.

The British barrister was snapped making a stop in New York City Thursday as she headed to a Security Council meeting at the United Nations. The renowned human rights lawyer put her most stylish foot forward in a ruby red jacket, skirt and blouse from Bottega Veneta's 2017 pre-Fall collection for the important afternoon.

Inside the building, Clooney sat beside Nadia Murad, a human rights activist, former ISIS slave and her client, as the council unanimously voted to develop a team to help Iraq collect evidence and build cases against the terrorist group and hold ISIS accountable for any crimes against humanity.