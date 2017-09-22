Jake Gyllenhaal Reacts to @JakeActivities Twitter Account

Jake Gyllenhaal isn't keen on social media.

In an era where social media followers are currency in Hollywood, Gyllenhaal has eschewed self-promotion via Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter. While promoting Stronger on TBS' Conan Thursday, the 36-year-old actor said he's "a few steps away" from being a "Luddite."

What does that mean, exactly? "Like, I'm a drag and drop kind of guy. I don't know shortcut commands. I don't command 'whatever' to get the thing. Like, I just take my mouse and drag it over. And my friends are generally embarrassed. They're like, 'Control + V pastes it!' I'm going up to 'Edit,' then I'm going to highlight it, and then I'm going to drag it over.' Everyone's like [falling asleep]. That's the kind of guy I am," he told Conan O'Brien. "[But] I know computers!"

Because Gyllenhaal is out of the loop, he wasn't aware of the parody Twitter account @JakeActivities, which pairs photos of the actor doing mundane tasks with witty captions.