When Catherine Zeta-Jones told her husband she wanted to design a home collection for consumers, Michael Douglas didn't bat an eye.

Instead, the Hollywood actor responded with a vote of confidence that is truly priceless.

"My husband is really happy that I've opened the doors to Casa Zeta-Jones," Catherine shared with E! News. "Because he said, 'Okay, now you can do everybody else's home and leave ours alone for two seconds before you change it up again or buy another one to decorate.'"

The actress' collection—set to debut on QVC next Thursday at 10 a.m. EST and 10 p.m. EST—isn't just one item that anyone could make.

Instead, it's a whole line of bedding, décor and more that could transform your space.