Dylan Sprouse and Brenda Song are checking back into the Tipton Hotel.

O.G. Disney Channel fans were treated to one heck of a reunion on Thursday when the two stars of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody just so happened to reunite. Dylan appeared to be out and about in Los Angeles when he ran into Brenda, later taking to Instagram Stories with a must-see photo of the pair.

"Look who I ran into!" Sprouse, 25, captioned the snapshot. Cue the fan hysteria!

The celebs shared the small screen for three years on Suite Life between 2005-2008, and then again until 2011 on The Suite Life on Deck. Despite going on to pursue their own passions and career interests, it's as if no time has passed for Brenda and Dylan.