And so it begins!

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s journey on The Bachelor season 22 officially kicked off on Wednesday. Bachelor producer Mike Fleiss took to Twitter to announce it was their first evening filming the show.

"Night One!!! #TheBachelor," Fleiss wrote to his followers before sharing a picture from the Bachelor mansion with Luyendyk and host Chris Harrison. "Guess who's back? Back again. Arie's back. Tell a friend. #TheBachelor #JanuArie."