Regardless of what you see, hear and read, Kailyn Lowry did not cheat on Javi Marroquin.

Teen Mom 2 fans have continued to speculate as to whether or not the mother of three was unfaithful to the father of her middle child.

But when sitting down with E! News, the reality star couldn't help but set the record straight once and for all.

"Okay, I'm just going to say it because I already started. There's like a whole misconception that I cheated on Javi while he was deployed, which is super frustrating because that's not the case," she shared with us exclusively. "It just makes for good TV, drama and ratings. I'm just biting the bullet every time but it isn't true."

What's even more frustrating to Kailyn is that she's been under the impression that things are good between her and Javi. Curveballs and surprises, however, always seem to enter the picture when cameras are rolling.