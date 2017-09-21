Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Ready for Marriage?!

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 10th Anniversary Special

Kourtney's Numb Lip, Khloe Goes to Jail, Todd Kraines & More: Watch the Kardashians React to Iconic Keeping Up Moments!

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, KUWTK

Scott Disick Jokes He Tries to "F--k" Kourtney Kardashian at Least Once a Week: "I Think She's Cute and Stuff"

Are wedding bells in their very near future?!

At last night's Shark Tank event, E! News asked Alex Rodriguez the big question about girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

"Could the question be popped?" Sibley Scoles asked in reference to engagement rumors.

While A-Rod totally dodged the question, he did gush, "Jennifer's amazing. It's nice, it's nice. You're gonna make me blush now! Now I'm sweating. No, she's an amazing girl."

So what's the craziest rumor he's heard about them since they started dating? Watch the clip to find out!

