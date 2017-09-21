Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still going strong...but are they ready to tie the knot?
The couple has been dating since March 2017 and there's been a lot of speculation about their relationship in recent weeks. Are they moving in together? Will they get engaged soon? Rodriguez reacted to the latest rumors about their relationship on Thursday.
While on the red carpet promoting Shark Tank, Rodriguez was even adorably flustered while talking about Lopez, who was also in attendance at the event. When E! News' Sibley Scoles mentions that Lopez was recently quoted saying she "feels in love," Rodriguez says, "Well Jennifer's amazing…it's nice…you're gonna make me blush now."
Rodriguez then laughs and says, "Now I'm sweating. No, she's an amazing girl."
They then play a game of "Rumor Patrol" where Rodriguez reacts to rumors about his relationship with Lopez. When asked to address rumors of the couple moving in together, Rodriguez takes a long pause before saying, "I don't know."
Then when asked about a possible engagement happening for the couple in the near future, Rodriguez playfully dodges the question. "Um the question is, I need to find out which episode am I in first," he laughed.
Lopez and Rodriguez recently had a date night at her World of Dance event, where she gushed to E! News' Zuri Hall about her man's dance moves! Watch the interviews above to see the couple talk about their relationship!